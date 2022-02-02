San Francisco District Attorney backs Mexico’s lawsuit against U.S. gun-makers

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin joins more than 25 district attorneys nationwide urging a federal court to allow the Mexican government to proceed with a lawsuit alleging that U.S. gun manufacturers are liable for crimes committed with their weapons across the border.

On August 4, 2021, the Mexican government filed a lawsuit in the Federal District Court in Massachusetts, arguing that U.S. manufacturers are “contravening strict Mexican gun laws by actively facilitating the unlawful trafficking of vast quantities of their guns to Mexican cartels.”

“As district attorney, my office has worked tirelessly to get guns off our streets,” said District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

“The defendant gun manufacturers send guns to Mexico, where transnational drug cartels use them to inflict violence on both sides of the border. These gun manufacturers are empowering the drug traffickers flooding our streets with fentanyl and methamphetamines,” Boudin added.

“We must hold these gun manufacturers accountable for the devastating violence and harm they are inflicting on our communities.”

The district attorneys claim that cities across the U.S. have also felt the devastating impact of U.S. gun manufacturers’ activities in their own communities.

The lawsuit argues that the manufacturers should be liable for designing and marketing weapons knowing they will end up in the hands of Mexican cartels and subsequently brought back into the U.S., along with vast quantities of drugs.

The district attorneys believe that guns manufactured in the United States and transported to Mexico “are being turned on people in cities and the brave law enforcement officers who protect them, and fueling the drug carnage ravaging this country.”

“District attorneys across the United States are seeing their communities devastated by the inevitable effects of arming cartels: an increase in homicides, an unprecedented number of overdose deaths, families and neighborhoods torn apart by drugs and gun violence,” said Ellen Leonida, a partner at BraunHagey & Borden LLP, who represents the coalition of district attorneys.

“These are the real-life consequences of gun manufacturers producing guns that they know will end up in the hands of cartels—and the reason that the district attorneys support Mexico in its efforts to hold the gun manufacturers accountable.”