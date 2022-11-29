SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has announced charges against a couple in connection with two bank robberies, according to a press release from her office.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins speaks during a press conference regarding the open air drug dealing in the Tenderloin at the Phoenix Hotel in San Francisco, on July 12, 2022. (Gabrielle Lurie / San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Ashley Crowder, 40, and Anthony Fardella, 39, have been charged with two counts each of second degree robbery, and one count of attempted second degree robbery.

Fardella was also charged with evading an officer.

“Crowder and Fardella will be held accountable for these brazen acts,” Jenkins stated. “I am grateful that no one was harmed and that they were quickly apprehended by the San Francisco Police Department. My office will now do everything in our power to ensure that they face the appropriate consequences for these crimes.”

The alleged robberies happened at the Bank of America at 1640 Van Ness Avenue (between California and Sacramento streets), near the Polk Gulch, and at the East West Bank at 498 Clement Street (at 6th Avenue) in the Richmond neighborhood, at 3 p.m. and 3:27 p.m., respectively, on Nov. 19.

“In each robbery, the suspects handed a note to tellers demanding unmarked money and not to sound alarms or they would face extreme violence,” the press release stated. “The pair made off with a total of $2,600, $1,100 from the Bank of America location and $1,500 from East West Bank branch. Officers from San Francisco Police Department’s Richmond Station arrested the pair after spotting the getaway vehicle that was used in each robbery earlier in the day.”

