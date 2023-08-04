SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Some of the criminal charges connected to a mass arrest during this summer’s San Francisco “Dolores Hill Bomb” skateboarding event and riot are in limbo.

On Friday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins wrote, “Misdemeanor citations presented to SFDAO for failure to disperse and inciting a riot will be discharged at this time. If additional information is developed, charges may be filed for up to one year.” Prosecutors are still pursuing charges for vandalism and property crimes, Jenkins said.

The “Dolores Hill Bomb” is an unsanctioned annual event where skateboarders take over a steep city street. This summer it escalated into a mass arrest of more than 100 people on July 8.

Just before sunset, officers made announcements over a loudspeaker in an attempt to disperse the crowd for unlawful assembly around Dolores Park. But a group of about 200 people with skateboards started breaking through and removing police barricades at 18th and Dolores streets, police said. Multiple MUNI light rail vehicles were immobilized by the crowd and covered with graffiti.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, 81 juveniles were cited and released for crimes ranging from inciting a riot, to unlawful assembly, to conspiracy. Thirty-two adults were arrested and booked into jail on suspicion of the same charges.

Jenkins wrote in her Friday update, “Addressing vandalism and property crime is a top priority because of the deep impact that these types of crimes have on our city and businesses. SFPD investigations into these crimes allegedly committed during the Hill Bomb event are ongoing. If cases are presented to my office for prosecution, we conduct careful individualized assessments to ensure there is accountability in each case that is provable beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Jenkins said if more evidence comes to light in the future about specific individuals connected to the incident, her prosecutors will file charges.

As the investigation into vandalism, property crime, and other crimes related to the “Hill Bomb” continues, witnesses are encouraged to call SFPD Tip Line at 415-575-4444.