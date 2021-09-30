San Francisco domestic violence defendant found guilty

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco District Attorney’s office announced they have reached five guilty verdicts in a misdemeanor domestic violence trial.

Anthony Macias was convicted yesterday with domestic battery and four counts of violating a domestic violence restraining order.

On November 19, 2020 Macias hit a victim multiple times in the head and later made phone calls to the victim from jail in violation of a court order.

A neighbor testified that he witnessed the crime. After hearing screaming outside, the neighbor looked outside of his apartment window and saw a man he later identified as Macias striking a woman at least three times in the head with a closed fist. The neighbor confronted the couple and told Macias to stop but Macias remained aggressive.

Upon learning the neighbor called 911, Mr. Macias turned to the victim and said, “Look, [victim] see what you made me do?” as the victim apologized to him.

In calls from prison, Macias asked the victim, “Did anyone see me hit you?” and in another he asks, “Did I hit you in front of him?”

“This was an emotional trial because the victim clearly wanted to protect Mr. Macias, despite the overwhelming evidence of his guilt,” said Assistant District Attorney Paige Zielinski. “I commend the jury for their thoughtfulness and attentiveness in evaluating each piece of that evidence and ultimately holding Mr. Macias accountable.”