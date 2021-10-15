San Francisco eases masking requirements

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Starting today, some indoor situations will not require masks in San Francisco.

Due to low hospitalization rates, offices, gyms, and fitness centers, employee commuter vehicles, religious gatherings, and indoor college classes or other organized gatherings of individuals who meet regularly, not exceeding 100 people do not have to wear a mask if everyone is fully vaccinated and proper ventilation is ensured.

Indoor masks will still have to be worn by the wider public, including retail stores and other shared indoor areas such as common areas of a building elevators, lobbies and restrooms, where people from different workplace settings could interact. People in bars and restaurants, except for patrons while actively eating or drinking, will continue to have to wear masks and are subject to the proof of vaccination requirements.

“I’m excited that we’re once again at a place where we can begin easing the mask requirements, which is the direct result of the fact that we have one of the highest vaccination rates in the country, our cases have fallen, and our residents have done their part to keep themselves and those around them safe,” said Mayor London Breed. “This is an important step forward for San Francisco, particularly for our downtown, because when I talk to office workers and business leaders one of the things I continue to hear is that they’re anxious to get back to a more normal routine at work where they can interact with their colleagues. Our economy is bouncing back, the city feels like it is coming alive again, and this is yet another milestone in our recovery.”

Indoor masking will also remain in effect where required under state or federal rules, like public transportation, hospitals, jails, homeless shelters, and schools.