SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco educators can now be prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine through access codes sent to the city.

As San Francisco does not have a county office of education, the San Francisco Unified School district will distribute the the codes to educators and support staff at public and charter schools.

Last night the State sent us a first batch of vaccine prioritization codes for educators, which we've given to SFUSD for schools that are slated to be open first and to schools where kids are in the classroom now.



Thank you @GavinNewsom for helping us move this forward! — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 3, 2021

Teachers working in private schools will receive guidance from the San Francisco Department of Public Health on how to receive the codes.

The codes will be used to schedule appointments at the Moscone Center and other Bay Area vaccination sites.

While educators will be prioritized with the code, it is not required and appointments can be made without them. Last week California added educators to the list of approved demographics that can receive the vaccine, joining healthcare workers and seniors.

The state has revamped its access code program after it was revealed the codes were being passed along to people who shouldn’t have been prioritized for the vaccine. Codes are now issued on an individual basis and can only be used once.

San Francisco is still pressing the San Francisco Unified School District for a clear timeline on a reopening plan.

The district came under scrutiny from the public and the city after school renaming was given priority over reopening.