San Francisco elementary staff member fatally struck by car near school

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – An elementary school staff member died after being struck by a car on Wednesday morning, according to school officials.

Around 7:55 a.m. on Nov. 10, police officers responded to the intersection of Franklin and Union Streets.

Officers arrived to find two cars and a pedestrian were involved.

In a letter sent to Sherman Elementary School families, the pedestrian was identified as 30-year-old Andrew Zieman, who was a paraeducator.

Authorities say Zieman was given medical attention for his life-threatening injuries but was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the collision at this time.

Police will release more details as they become available.

The school’s principal, Helen Parker, wrote:

“Andrew was a long-time staff member at our school and attended Sherman himself as an elementary student. We are struggling to understand this tragic loss of life, especially since he meant so much to so many students, families, and staff. Andrew taught from the heart. He was patient and kind, and always a positive role model. I am sure you will join me in offering our deepest condolences to his family and friends.“

A Crisis Response Team will be available to students and staff seeking emotional help.

Schools are scheduled to be closed on Thursday, but Parker wrote that a circle will be led on Friday morning to inform students of Andrew’s passing.

Sharks Until Dark on Friday will be canceled — Parents are advised to pick up their children at 2:05 p.m.