San Francisco encouraging 3 ways to COVID-19 recovery

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco city officials are encouraging residents to do three things to support COVID-19 recovery during the holidays.
The “We Will Recover” campaign focuses on individual actions that everyone can take part in for a greater good.
Stay home, shop small and help your neighbors.
“The choices we make in how we spend our time and our money will lay the groundwork for our recovery from COVID and the economic challenges that have come with it,” said Mayor London Breed. “As we go into a holiday season unlike any other we’ve experienced, we wanted to show people all of the ways that they could support the City, even during a global pandemic.”
The city says a majority of San Francisco’s businesses are small businesses, and that they employ over half the city’s workforce.
The Shop and Dine 49 initiative is promoting different outdoor events and activities happening this holiday season that will get people out and supporting small businesses in a safe way.
Along with buying holiday gifts and meals within the city, leaders are spreading information about how to keep coronavirus transmission low:
Do
- Activities at home with people you live with
- Remote parties with friends
- Outdoor gatherings with food or drink, with up to 6 people from 3 different households
- Outdoor activities with up to 25 people from 3 different households, staying 6 feet apart
- Takeout from a local restaurant
- Outdoor dining at a local restaurant
- Wear your face covering if you leave home
Avoid
- Singing, chanting, shouting, or playing wind or brass instruments with people you don’t live with
- Unnecessary travel, especially to a holiday festival
See guidance about safer holiday travel.
Do not
- Gather with more than 25 people from 3 households, inside or outside
- Celebrate indoors with anyone who doesn’t live with you
- Go to a local festival or block party, where larger crowds may gather
These activities are banned during the pandemic.
“This is not an ordinary year and this will not be an ordinary holiday. It will be difficult but our actions this holiday season protect our loved ones and our community in the long run. Our ability to mitigate this virus is the best gift we can give to our family, friends, neighbors and our local businesses,” said Dr. Grant Colfax. “Choose to give the gift of health this holiday season by taking precautions and limiting activities to ensure we can celebrate big next year.”
And finally, San Francisco is encouraging people to spend their extra time volunteering, specifically with organizations that are offering food security and helping with isolation.
Want to help someone in need? Start here.