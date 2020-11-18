San Francisco encouraging 3 ways to COVID-19 recovery

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 03: Fewer than normal shoppers walk through San Francisco’s Union Square shopping district on September 03, 2020 in San Francisco, California. More than 2,000 businesses have permanently closed their doors in the San Francisco Bay Area due to the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco city officials are encouraging residents to do three things to support COVID-19 recovery during the holidays.

The “We Will Recover” campaign focuses on individual actions that everyone can take part in for a greater good.

Stay home, shop small and help your neighbors.

“The choices we make in how we spend our time and our money will lay the groundwork for our recovery from COVID and the economic challenges that have come with it,” said Mayor London Breed. “As we go into a holiday season unlike any other we’ve experienced, we wanted to show people all of the ways that they could support the City, even during a global pandemic.”

The city says a majority of San Francisco’s businesses are small businesses, and that they employ over half the city’s workforce.

The Shop and Dine 49 initiative is promoting different outdoor events and activities happening this holiday season that will get people out and supporting small businesses in a safe way.

Along with buying holiday gifts and meals within the city, leaders are spreading information about how to keep coronavirus transmission low:

Do

Activities at home with people you live with

Remote parties with friends

Outdoor gatherings with food or drink, with up to 6 people from 3 different households

Outdoor activities with up to 25 people from 3 different households, staying 6 feet apart

Takeout from a local restaurant

Outdoor dining at a local restaurant

Wear your face covering if you leave home

Avoid

Singing, chanting, shouting, or playing wind or brass instruments with people you don’t live with

Unnecessary travel, especially to a holiday festival

See guidance about safer holiday travel.

Do not

Gather with more than 25 people from 3 households, inside or outside

Celebrate indoors with anyone who doesn’t live with you

Go to a local festival or block party, where larger crowds may gather

These activities are banned during the pandemic.

“This is not an ordinary year and this will not be an ordinary holiday. It will be difficult but our actions this holiday season protect our loved ones and our community in the long run. Our ability to mitigate this virus is the best gift we can give to our family, friends, neighbors and our local businesses,” said Dr. Grant Colfax. “Choose to give the gift of health this holiday season by taking precautions and limiting activities to ensure we can celebrate big next year.”

And finally, San Francisco is encouraging people to spend their extra time volunteering, specifically with organizations that are offering food security and helping with isolation.

