SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The state of emergency declared over the monkeypox outbreak will be ending effective Oct. 31, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Thursday.

“The public health emergency declaration on MPX [monkeypox], the first of its kind in the nation, served its purpose to reflect the immediate urgency of the MPX threat to the health of those most affected in the gay, bisexual and trans communities,” a press release from the department stated. “It also gave public health officials tools, such as collection of critical data, needed to respond effectively.”

The state of emergency was first announced by Mayor London Breed on July 28, when there’d been 464 cases reported total, all but 79 of which had been within the previous month. However, in the last month, there have only been 33 reported cases.

“The overwhelming community support and advocacy for critical resources such as vaccines from the federal government, coupled with early and strong action, drove San Francisco’s successful public health response and enabled the city to reach this milestone,” the press release stated. “First and foremost were San Franciscans themselves, who have been exceedingly proactive about their health and have sought out vaccines and taken other steps to become informed and protect themselves and others. SFDPH and community partners directed resources toward people most impacted by MPX in the gay, bisexual, and trans communities, and with a goal of lowering health disparities and barriers to care.”

The city received thousands of doses of the vaccine Jynneos, originally developed for smallpox but effective against monkeypox as well, from the state and federal governments. SFDPH did not respond for a request for comment for this report as to how many it has distributed.

KRON ON is streaming live

“SFDPH will also remain vigilant in responding to outbreaks as needed, monitoring disease trends, and keeping the community informed when new issues arise that require a public health response,” the press release continued. “Health systems, community clinics such as SF City Clinic and Strut, and SFPDH-affiliated sites will continue to offer vaccines, tests and other MPX resources.”