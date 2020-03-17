San Francisco ER doctor who tested positive for coronavirus shares his story

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – UC San Francisco emergency room doctor Rosny Daniel tested positive for coronavirus and recently shared his experience in a post on Medium.

Daniel said it all started with a mild cough last Thursday. The next day, his muscles were sore and he felt like he had a fever.

“I didn’t know if I was really going to get sick or not, but I didn’t want to risk getting others sick so I asked around and was able to get out of my shift,” Daniel wrote. “I contacted my leadership team and was instructed to go get tested.

Daniel said he tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

“Physically, I feel fine,” he wrote. “Mild muscle soreness and headaches mostly. I haven’t had any more fevers since waking up a little sweaty Friday morning. My breathing is fine. No nausea, vomiting, diarrhea.”

He added that he was anxious because he has asthma and Type 1 diabetes.

“This disease can get a lot worse very fast,” he said.

In his advice to others, Daniel said, “continue to social distance, work from home if you can, if you cannot — don’t feel guilty for doing what you need to do to survive. Keep washing your hands. Stay away from people who cough. If you have to be close to folks, try to stay 6 ft away.”

As of Tuesday morning there were 40 coronavirus patients in San Francisco; there are nearly 300 patients in the Bay Area.

Latest Stories: