San Francisco erupts in cheers after Biden's projected win

by: @rhi_anon via Storyful

Posted: / Updated:

Cheering erupted in San Francisco two minutes after CNN and the Associated Press called the election for Joe Biden on November 7, video shows.

Twitter user @rhi_anon captured footage overlooking homes as sounds of celebration and applause are heard.

Biden’s projected presidential victory was secured after Pennsylvania’s vote count led him past the 270 votes required to win.

