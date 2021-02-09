San Francisco expands lawsuit against school district

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – “We support our teachers. We support our educators. We want them to be safe, but we also know our children are broken,” San Francisco London Mayor Breed said.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Breed said a tentative agreement reached between San Francisco school teachers and the district will not get schools open this school year.

To get them open sooner than later, Breed says she’s fully in support of a lawsuit filed by the city attorney suggesting the district is violating students’ rights by not reopening.

“Yes, I support the lawsuit. And if the possibility of getting schools open sooner without this lawsuit were in sight, if we thought this possible, there is no way we would pursue legal action. Unfortunately, this is where we are, and that’s where we are headed,” Mayor London Breed said.

The mayor’s main objection seems to be the requirement that teachers in a given school be vaccinated before schools reopen.

She says the public health department finds this uncessary and points to private schools that have reopened.

“We have over 15,000 students in school now and have been for months with 113 schools open, and these are those who have not received the vaccine. And our department of public health says without the vaccine it is still safe to return to schools,” Breed added.

Susan Solomon, President of the United Educators of San Francisco responded “We are frustrated to see the San Francisco mayor and city attorney further politicize this difficult moment. If the mayor moves quickly to vaccinate teachers and staff and helps provide testing for schools, then we too can move quickly and get our students back to the classroom safely this school year.”

On a more positive note, the mayor also said beginning February 24th, educators will be elevated in priority.

Alongside those 65 years of age and older, so they too will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.