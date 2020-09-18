San Francisco expands slow streets program in Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Pedestrians and cyclists in Golden Gate Park have been given exclusive access to miles of roadway.

It’s all part of the city’s slow streets program created because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In San Francisco, it is now possible to go from the Panhandle on the east side of Golden Gate Park all the way out to Ocean Beach riding a bike or walking basically in the middle of a roadway.

Map of Golden Gate Park

This is the Panhandle at the top, Ocean Beach at the bottom and you can now go along JFK and then take Overlook Drive to Middle Drive and then take MLK all the way out to the ocean.

There is still traffic car traffic going north to south and you occasionally have to stop to let cars through but for the most part, you can use the middle of the road all the way across the park.

The San Francisco Recreation and Park Department says that they’ve seen a dramatic increase in the number of people who’ve been using the park.

They say this is a good way to let folks have some more space for recreation.

They do admit that it’s causing A disruption to vehicles in the area, but they say most of the cars before the pandemic were in the park just to pass through and weren’t even stopping here.

“Eight and a half of every ten vehicles We’re in this park to get someplace else faster and that is not what a park is about,” Phil Ginsburg, San Francisco Recreation and Park Department general manager, said.

Now all of these road closures including the slow street road closures around San Francisco are temporary. Here’s the director of the SF MTA explaining.

“This is an experiment. We’re using temporary songs. All of this has to be ripped out within a hundred days after the emergency declaration expires,” Jeffrey Tumlin, SFMTA Director, said.

