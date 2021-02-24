San Francisco expands vaccine eligibility: See if you qualify

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More people in San Francisco are allowed to book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment starting Wednesday, the city announced.

Are you a teacher? How about a restaurant worker? You can get extra protection now, as vaccine supply allows.

The city says moving to Phase 1B adds over 168,000 people to the vaccine line. Specifically, anyone who lives or works in San Francisco and works in the following industries:

Education and childcare

Emergency services

Food and agriculture

This is in addition to healthcare workers and people over the age of 65 who have been trying to snag a rare appointment since December.

San Francisco has been working to open vaccine sites that can inoculate thousands per day. The problem lies in having enough doses to do so.

“To-date, San Francisco has vaccinated 80% of the approximately 210,000 healthcare workers and people 65 and older who are eligible under Phase 1A. 58% percent of San Franciscans 65 and older have received at least one dose,” the city said, however: “The insufficient and inconsistent supply of COVID-19 vaccine continues to be the biggest barrier for vaccinating people quickly in San Francisco.”

In hopeful news, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is likely set to approve Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine, after scientists said Wednesday that just one dose appears to be effective.

At this time, there are two COVID-19 vaccines on the market: Manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.

To book an appointment in San Francisco, register with their notification system here.