San Francisco expects to continue indoor dining this week

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — All signs are pointing to San Francisco entering the “red tier” on Wednesday.

So that means many indoor activities like shopping centers and fitness centers can welcome people back in — with limited capacity.

This also includes restaurants, opening indoors at 25-percent capacity.

Laurie Thomas, the president of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, joined KRON4 to talk more about all of the changes for indoor and outdoor dining and how this will help get people back to work.

