Coronavirus: The Latest

San Francisco expects to continue indoor dining this week

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — All signs are pointing to San Francisco entering the “red tier” on Wednesday.

So that means many indoor activities like shopping centers and fitness centers can welcome people back in — with limited capacity.

This also includes restaurants, opening indoors at 25-percent capacity.

Laurie Thomas, the president of the Golden Gate Restaurant Association, joined KRON4 to talk more about all of the changes for indoor and outdoor dining and how this will help get people back to work.

You can watch the full interview above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News