San Francisco extends stay-at-home order and mandatory quarantine

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco has extended both its travel advisory and stay-at-home order.

The city on Thursday said it does not appear the Bay Area will get above 15% available ICU capacity by January 7, which is when the stay-at-home order was expected to expire as long as COVID numbers improved.

Mayor London Breed and Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax also extended the travl advisory, which requires a 10-day quarantine for anyone arriving in San Francisco from anywhere outside the Bay Area region, with some exemptions for essential travelers.

An estimated date was not set for when the orders will be lifted.

“The extension of both health orders will continue until the Bay Area Region is no longer subject to the State’s Regional Stay at Home Order. Once the State lifts its Regional Stay at Home order, San Francisco will reassess the key health indicators to determine if they support relaxing the current restrictions on businesses and activities, and resuming the measured re-opening process, guided by the State’s tier framework.” San Francisco officials on Dec. 31, 2020

Another reason for not setting a new expiration date is the country has yet to see the consequences of anyone who ignored stay-at-home orders over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

“We have been proactive in putting the stay at home order and travel quarantine in place to protect San Franciscans and in the hopes that by acting quickly, we could flatten the curve and re-open faster,” said Breed. “This seems to be working but we need more time to determine that we are moving in the right direction and that the December holidays don’t set us back. There are glimmers of hope and now is not the time to let up.”

The following activities must remain temporarily closed until further notice:

Personal services: Hair and nail salons, barbers, tattoo, piercing, estheticians and massage must cease operations, including both indoor and outdoor operations.

Outdoor dining: Restaurants can do delivery or take-out only.

Outdoor museums, aquariums, and zoos

Indoor gyms

Drive-in gatherings. Drive in theaters and other performances delivered in a drive-in context must cease.

Outdoor family entertainment centers

Open-air bus and boat operators

The following activities must continue to operate at reduced capacity:

Retail. All retail establishments such as shopping centers, hardware stores, convenience stores, equipment rental, and specialty shops, must reduce capacity to 20% (and implement a metering system. Standalone grocery stores can operate at 35% capacity.

Low Contact Retail. Service oriented retail such as dog groomers, electronics repair services and shoe repair services can operate in a curbside drop off context only.

The following activities may continue with modifications in place:

Hotels may only accept reservations from essential workers travelling for work purposes or to support critical infrastructure including accommodations for isolation and quarantine purposes. If an individual from out of state who is not travelling for essential purposes makes a reservation, it must be at least for the number of days required for quarantine. The persons identified in the reservation must quarantine in the hotel or lodging facility for the entirety of the time required. Reservations from non-essential travelers residing in CA may not be accepted or honored.

Small gatherings. Small outdoor gatherings must limit themselves to members of 1 household with a maximum number of 12 people, or a maximum of 2 individuals from 2 households. Face coverings must remain on at all times except when eating or drinking. Indoor gatherings among different households are not allowed.

Outdoor gyms. Outdoor gym or fitness center activities as well as outdoor fitness in-person group classes (such as boot camps, dance, yoga, tai-chi, etc.) are limited to groups of 12 people, including personnel, and must maintain strict distance and face covering requirements. Running groups are prohibited.