San Francisco extends stay-at-home order and mandatory quarantine

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco has extended both its travel advisory and stay-at-home order.
The city on Thursday said it does not appear the Bay Area will get above 15% available ICU capacity by January 7, which is when the stay-at-home order was expected to expire as long as COVID numbers improved.
Mayor London Breed and Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax also extended the travl advisory, which requires a 10-day quarantine for anyone arriving in San Francisco from anywhere outside the Bay Area region, with some exemptions for essential travelers.
An estimated date was not set for when the orders will be lifted.
“The extension of both health orders will continue until the Bay Area Region is no longer subject to the State’s Regional Stay at Home Order. Once the State lifts its Regional Stay at Home order, San Francisco will reassess the key health indicators to determine if they support relaxing the current restrictions on businesses and activities, and resuming the measured re-opening process, guided by the State’s tier framework.”San Francisco officials on Dec. 31, 2020
Another reason for not setting a new expiration date is the country has yet to see the consequences of anyone who ignored stay-at-home orders over the Christmas and New Year holidays.
“We have been proactive in putting the stay at home order and travel quarantine in place to protect San Franciscans and in the hopes that by acting quickly, we could flatten the curve and re-open faster,” said Breed. “This seems to be working but we need more time to determine that we are moving in the right direction and that the December holidays don’t set us back. There are glimmers of hope and now is not the time to let up.”
The following activities must remain temporarily closed until further notice:
- Personal services: Hair and nail salons, barbers, tattoo, piercing, estheticians and massage must cease operations, including both indoor and outdoor operations.
- Outdoor dining: Restaurants can do delivery or take-out only.
- Outdoor museums, aquariums, and zoos
- Indoor gyms
- Drive-in gatherings. Drive in theaters and other performances delivered in a drive-in context must cease.
- Outdoor family entertainment centers
- Open-air bus and boat operators
The following activities must continue to operate at reduced capacity:
- Retail. All retail establishments such as shopping centers, hardware stores, convenience stores, equipment rental, and specialty shops, must reduce capacity to 20% (and implement a metering system. Standalone grocery stores can operate at 35% capacity.
- Low Contact Retail. Service oriented retail such as dog groomers, electronics repair services and shoe repair services can operate in a curbside drop off context only.
The following activities may continue with modifications in place:
- Hotels may only accept reservations from essential workers travelling for work purposes or to support critical infrastructure including accommodations for isolation and quarantine purposes. If an individual from out of state who is not travelling for essential purposes makes a reservation, it must be at least for the number of days required for quarantine. The persons identified in the reservation must quarantine in the hotel or lodging facility for the entirety of the time required. Reservations from non-essential travelers residing in CA may not be accepted or honored.
- Small gatherings. Small outdoor gatherings must limit themselves to members of 1 household with a maximum number of 12 people, or a maximum of 2 individuals from 2 households. Face coverings must remain on at all times except when eating or drinking. Indoor gatherings among different households are not allowed.
- Outdoor gyms. Outdoor gym or fitness center activities as well as outdoor fitness in-person group classes (such as boot camps, dance, yoga, tai-chi, etc.) are limited to groups of 12 people, including personnel, and must maintain strict distance and face covering requirements. Running groups are prohibited.
- Youth sports. Youth sports activities affiliated with a childcare program, Out of School Time program, or other organized and supervised youth sports program may continue operating outdoors only without competitions or spectators and with strict social distancing and face covering requirements in place.
- Indoor activities open to public. Any establishment allowing members of the public to access indoor areas, including shopping centers, grocery stores, corner stores, financial services, hardware stores, pharmacies, etc. must establish a metering system to monitor capacity thresholds and ensure capacity does not exceed limits. In effect, a business will need to assign a specific staff person to monitor the number of people in the establishment and ensure that the 20% capacity threshold (or 35% capacity for standalone grocery stores) is maintained at all times. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.
- Adult Recreation. No/low contact adult recreational activities such as golf, tennis, pickle ball, and bocce ball may continue outdoors subject to limits (golf limited to twosomes and members of different households may not share a cart; tennis and pickleball limited to singles with no shared equipment).