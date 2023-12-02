SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The largest pop culture convention in Northern California returned to San Francisco. For a massive celebration of comics, anime, gaming and Sci-Fi, drawing big crowds and celebrity power.

KRON4 takes us inside the action.

For the second year in a row, fans of all things geek gathered. For a three-day event attracting 35,000 characters, from shape-shifting robots to Pokemon masters to San Francisco’s Moscone Center.

“This is world peace through geek,” said one attendee. Fans like Sandra Daigneault are part of a welcome wave of tourism for the city by the bay.

“I would definitely come back. San Francisco is wonderful,” Daigneault said. “Look around you. You’ve got people of all different age groups, all different colors, religions. All we care about is uplifting each other.”

Voice actors showing off their superpowers.

“I love San Francisco,” said Sarah Natochenny who is the voice of Ash Ketchum, the star of Pokémon. “I’ve been here three times already this year and every time, amazing turnout, wonderful people, just so much love.”

Love – the fans lined up for. Natochenny starred in the hit media franchise, Pokémon, for nearly two decades.

“It’s amazing,” said Barry Gordon.

Sharing his affection for Bay Area fans is Gordon, the original voice of our favorite hero in a half shell: Donatello.

“I think Donatello would love San Francisco. I don’t know how your sewers are,” Gordon said.

Over in Artist Alley, an award-winning cartoonist lives out his childhood fantasy.

“I’ve been going to comic book conventions as a kid. Now to be on the other side of the table, it’s kind of what I dreamed of when I was 12,” said Bay Area cartoonist Gene Luen Yang. “If you are someone with a story inside of you, consider telling it in a comic book because right now we need as many different voices as we can get.”

A journey this San Jose artist is embarking on now.

“It’s basically my family’s immigration to America being told through the lens of food memories,” said Bay Area cartoonist Thien Pham. “I want people to read this and inspire them to write their own story.”

And there was no shortage of stories or inspiration at FAN EXPO.

Star Wars’ Mark Hamil, Ewan McGregor and Elijah Wood from Lord of the Rings also made appearances at FAN EXPO.

If you missed the event this year, organizers plan to be back at Moscone every Thanksgiving weekend through 2026.