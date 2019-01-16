San Francisco federal worker feeling struggle of continued government shutdown

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- Today is day 25 of the government shutdown and federal worker Frederick Naujoks is heading to work anyway.

He's an air traffic controller at the San Francisco International Airport, one of more than 400,000 essential federal employees that must work, paycheck or not

“We're frustrated and nervous,” said Naujoks. “There's a lot of anxiety up there, not know when the next paycheck is coming. There's mortgage payments and school payments, I have a 5-year-old daughter in school.”

Those who work in the tower at SFO have already missed one paycheck and will soon miss a second.

“There is definitely other facilities where controllers are looking to pick up work with Lyft or Uber or something to do on the side,” said Naujoks. “At SFO, I know a few people are mulling finding another job for a permanent career move.”

Losing controllers would be devastating.

Naujoks says air traffic controller staffing is at 30-year low nationwide, and at SFO, controllers normally work a sixth day already because they are short six people.

Now they are working that sixth day for free, like the other five days of the week. Still, he says passengers have nothing to be concerned about.

“I feel safe flying,” he said. “[There’s] no safety impact now but the ripple effects last a long time, if dont have bodies training now, there won't be bodies to replace the people who will be retiring.”

