SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Eleven days of movie magic kicks off in San Francisco starting next week. Tickets are now on sale for the 66th annual San Francisco International Film Festival.

Anne Lai, executive director, and Jessie Fairbanks, director of programming, join KRON4’s Stephanie Lin to discuss. The San Francisco Film Festival runs from April 13-23.

More information can be found on the film festival’s website.