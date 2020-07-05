SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – On Saturday night, the San Francisco Fire Department responded to 110 fires across the city.
Between the hours of 3 p.m. and Sunday morning at 3 a.m., officials say fires broke out due to burnt food and fireworks.
The department tweeted: “#YOURSFFD was fully staffed last night and staffed an additional five roving fire patrols and EMS units.”
This allowed firefighters to respond rapidly to all incidents and be sure the public was safe.
Officials thanked the sheriff’s and police departments for assisting in controlling the incidents, in additions to public works for cleaning up into Sunday morning.
Latest Stories:
- 4.0 magnitude earthquake rattles near Clearlake
- San Francisco Fire Department battle 110 fires in 12-hours during holiday weekend
- Contra Costa County fire crews respond to 67 fires on night of July 4th
- Second stimulus check: Where we stand as July begins
- Wildfire burning near Lake Anderson in Santa Clara County grows to 200 acres, 20% contained