(KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department is honoring the victims and first responders who tragically died 22 years ago today during the 9/11 terrorist attacks that shocked the nation.

Every year the fire department holds a remembrance ceremony at all SFFD facilities. Fire personnel gathered at their respective station’s flagpoles at 6:59 a.m., which is the time the south tower collapsed. A bell was rung three times, signifying the “last alarm” or the end of the last call for the firefighters who responded to the towers.

The flag was then lowered to half-staff for a moment of silence at 7 a.m. The names of each of the 343 firefighters and 8 medical personnel who died risking their lives to save others were read aloud.

The flags will remain at half-staff for the rest of the day, SFFD said.

Mayor London Breed was also in attendance at one of SFFD’s 9/11 ceremonies located along the Embarcadero.

“Today we take time to remember and honor the thousands of American lives and hundreds of First Responders we lost in the attacks on our country. We honor their sacrifices, their bravery, and their selflessness as they fought to save others on 9/11,” Mayor London Breed said on X.