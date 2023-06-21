(KRON) — The San Francisco Fire Department recently received a special nationwide grant to help support K9s in their unit.

For 11 years, Aftermath services has awarded thousands of dollars to law enforcement and first responder agencies across the country, helping run and maintain K9 units. San Francisco fire received $250 as an honorable mention.

“A lot of our K9s are supported by donations and grants in San Francisco. The $250 that we have are going to go for equipment and food and other items for each and every one of our department’s K9s and K9 handlers here in San Francisco,” said SFFD Captain Johnathan Baxter.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Since the launch of the Aftermath K9 Grant in 2012, more than $200,000 in grants have been awarded to K9 units across the country.