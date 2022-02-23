San Francisco: Fire kills 1 person, critically injures 3 at encampment

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – The San Francisco Fire Department reports that one person died and three others were critically injured early Wednesday near the city’s Glen Park neighborhood.

Crews responded shortly after midnight to fight a fire at an encampment below the Bosworth Street on-ramp to southbound Interstate Highway 280 on the south end of the city.

Crews rescued three adults who were taken in critical condition to local hospitals. Crews performed life-saving measures on another adult who did not survive.

As of 2:39 a.m., fire officials asked the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

