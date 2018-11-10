San Francisco Fire sends 3 engines to help in Hill Fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Hill Fire - Photo via Cal Fire Twitter

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The San Francisco Fire Department announced on Saturday that they are sending three engines immediately down to help the Hill Fire in Thousand Oaks.

The department posted on Twitter saying they have 12 engines, two support vehicles, and 52 staff to help the neighbors.

BREAKING—SFFD IS SENDING 3 Engines Immediate need to Thousand Oaks #HillcanyonFire We currently have 12 Engines, 2 support vehicles and 52 staff helping our neighbors. Stay safe team! @LondonBreed @SFFFLocal798 pic.twitter.com/kDgdQPtGiw — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) November 10, 2018

