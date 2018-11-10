Bay Area

San Francisco Fire sends 3 engines to help in Hill Fire

By:

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 12:28 PM PST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 12:28 PM PST

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - The San Francisco Fire Department announced on Saturday that they are sending three engines immediately down to help the Hill Fire in Thousand Oaks.

The department posted on Twitter saying they have 12 engines, two support vehicles, and 52 staff to help the neighbors.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App