San Francisco Fire strike teams respond to Camp Fire

Bay Area

The San Francisco Fire Department has sent multiple crews who were fighting on the line of the Camp Fire on Monday.

Officials say strike teams have also been sent down to help in Ventura County in Southern California.

The fire department has reported that all San Francisco members and equipment remain safe in the 113,000-acre fire in Butte County. 

