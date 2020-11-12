San Francisco firefighter suffered brain injury, still intubated in hospital

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A firefighter in San Francisco suffered a traumatic brain injury while responding to a fire last week in the SOMA District and remains intubated at the hospital.
The San Francisco Fire Department gave an update on November 10, saying firefighter Matt Vann has undergone two “successful surgeries to alleviate pressure on his brain,” the department said.
The fire department said they are accepting donations to help Vann’s family, which includes his 8-year-old son.
Vann and his fellow firefighters were responding to an electrical fire on November 2 around 3:30 p.m. when he was critically injured.
As fire crews battled the fire on a high-rise near Spear and Market, a Muni bus drove through the scene and over a fire line.
The impact threw Vann into the air causing him to land on his head, authorities said, and he was rushed to Zuckerberg General Hospital in critical condition.
“They were able to bring firefighter Matthew Vann to a state of being in critical condition which is better than the state that he was here on the scene, not breathing,” Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter said.
Baxter added there are still plenty of unanswered questions. Several agencies are now involved in the investigation.