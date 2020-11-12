San Francisco firefighter suffered brain injury, still intubated in hospital

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A firefighter in San Francisco suffered a traumatic brain injury while responding to a fire last week in the SOMA District and remains intubated at the hospital.

The San Francisco Fire Department gave an update on November 10, saying firefighter Matt Vann has undergone two “successful surgeries to alleviate pressure on his brain,” the department said.

The fire department said they are accepting donations to help Vann’s family, which includes his 8-year-old son.

We are collecting donation for Firefighter Matt Vann who sustained a traumatic brain injury at a fire recently. He is still intubated at the hospital. If you would like to make a donation please do so at the @SFFireCU. See details below @team10th #iaff #sffd pic.twitter.com/aOv0FMy3Ne — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) November 11, 2020

Vann and his fellow firefighters were responding to an electrical fire on November 2 around 3:30 p.m. when he was critically injured.

As fire crews battled the fire on a high-rise near Spear and Market, a Muni bus drove through the scene and over a fire line.

It is so important to not drive through an active fire scene or over firehose. Someone’s life depends on it. Please keep our Brother in your prayers @sfmta_muni #iaff @jeffreytumlin pic.twitter.com/PXrX255t8Z — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) November 3, 2020

The impact threw Vann into the air causing him to land on his head, authorities said, and he was rushed to Zuckerberg General Hospital in critical condition.

“They were able to bring firefighter Matthew Vann to a state of being in critical condition which is better than the state that he was here on the scene, not breathing,” Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter said.

Baxter added there are still plenty of unanswered questions. Several agencies are now involved in the investigation.