San Francisco firefighters give toys to kids affected by Kincade Fire

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — Christmas arrived a few months early for children evacuated from their homes because of the Kincade Fire.

That’s thanks to the San Francisco Firefighters toy program who brought donations and smiles to hundreds of kids.

San Francisco firefighters, cadets and volunteers brought a bounty of toys, sports equipment and games to eight shelters in Napa, Sonoma and Marin counties Wednesday.

They gave away approximately 1,000 toys to hundreds of kids

The unexpected arrival of so many gifts brought smiles to the faces of kids some who have been out of their homes an entire week because of the kincade fire.

“Right now, it’s a really hard time for them, so because they’re not at home, they are evacuated, they’re not normal surroundings. It just brings a little bit of joy and it’s super fun for them,” said

Ten-year-old Miguel DeJesus says the new toys he got today make him feel better about his situation.

He says he’s been sad about the fires and doesn’t know if his home was damaged or not.

“I feel excited because I really want some toys and I’m sad about the fires,” he said. “I don’t know if my house burns down.”

The toys being given away today are going to make a dent in what the firefighters are planning to hand out over the holiday season.

They serve approximately 40,000 kids in underserved communities, so they will be looking for donations.

New and unwrapped toys can be dropped off at any San Francisco fire station.

