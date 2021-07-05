San Francisco firefighters put out multiple street fires

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Firefighters responded to four outside fires on the streets of San Francisco early Monday that they were able to extinguish quickly.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted at 1:45 a.m. that all four fires reported in the previous hour had been extinguished and that there were no injuries.

The fires were all outside and located at 20th and Irving streets, 19th and York streets, 3rd Street and Kirkwood Avenue and at 19th and Bryant streets.

Earlier Monday, crews extinguished another outside fire at 24th and Irving streets reported shortly after midnight.