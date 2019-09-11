San Francisco firefighters remember 9/11 victims

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Fire Department held a ceremony Wednesday morning to honor the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that happened 18 years ago to this day.
A moment of silence was also held, followed by a reading of the names of the 343 firefighters who lost their lives.
Many local fire stations around the Bay Area will holding similar ceremonies.
The public is invited to attend.
