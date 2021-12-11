Firefighters contain warehouse fire in San Francisco’s Bayview District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters contained a 3-alarm structure fire at Barneveld Ave & Newcomb Ave in San Francisco’s Bayview District Saturday morning.
The structure is a large, unoccupied warehouse, and the fire started around 5:00 a.m., according to Lt. Jonathan Baxter.
Crews believe that the flames are no longer a threat to the public, but they are asking people to avoid the area.
There were no injuries related to the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
We will continue to update this story.