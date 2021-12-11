Firefighters contain warehouse fire in San Francisco’s Bayview District

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Firefighters contained a 3-alarm structure fire at Barneveld Ave & Newcomb Ave in San Francisco’s Bayview District Saturday morning.

The structure is a large, unoccupied warehouse, and the fire started around 5:00 a.m., according to Lt. Jonathan Baxter.

Crews believe that the flames are no longer a threat to the public, but they are asking people to avoid the area.

There were no injuries related to the fire.

UPDATE: Firefighters save antique tow truck at this 3rd alarm fire — 335 Barneveld at Newcomb– AVOID AREA https://t.co/sf8a5KdIbS pic.twitter.com/cchb4rdwJX — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) December 11, 2021

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

We will continue to update this story.