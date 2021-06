SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JULY 4: The July 4th celebratory fireworks explode over the San Francisco Bay with San Francisco in the background on July 4, 2011 in San Francisco, California. The United States celebrated its 235th anniversary of declaring independence from the British Empire. (Photo by David Paul Morris/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Mayor London Breed announced on Friday that the fireworks display will be back for the 4th of July on the San Francisco waterfront.

Breed says more information will be released at a later time.

Join KRON4 on Sunday, July 4th to view this fireworks show from the comfort of your home.