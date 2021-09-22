San Francisco Fleet Week adds performers to 2021 lineup

TOPSHOT – The US Navy Blue Angels fly over San Francisco, California as part of a practice run for Fleet Week on October 04, 2018. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP) (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After the 2020 event was virtually held, San Francisco Fleet Week 2021 returns in person with the addition of four performers, the event announced Wednesday.

The four performers added to the Oct. 8-10 event include:

U.S. Coast Guard Search and Rescue Demonstration

U.S.C.G. C-27/MH-65 Demonstration

C-17 Demonstration

P-3 and P-8 Demonstration

Previously announced performers featured at the event:

The Blue Angels C-130J, affectionately known as “Fat Albert,” returns for first demo since 2018 and with a new aircraft

United will fly the 777 in a fully choreographed demonstration making San Francisco Fleet Week Air Show the only air show in the nation to feature a performance by a commercial airliner

U.S.A.F. F-16 Viper Demo Team

U.S. Navy Parachute Team, The Leap Frogs

Aaron Fitzgerald piloting the Red Bull Helicopter

Kirby Chambliss flying the Red Bull Edge 540

Red Bull Air Force Wingsuit Skydivers

Mike Wiskus Lucas Oil Air Shows

Greg Colyer flying his T-33 Shooting Star

The iconic air show will take place between the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz. A festival center for attendees will take place at the Marina Green, which offers prime viewing and waterfront hospitality.

Visit the Fleet Week website for more event information and tickets.

KRON4 will host a Fleet Week special on Oct. 9. Tune in to KRONon to watch.