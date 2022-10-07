SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Fleet Week continues on Saturday following Friday night’s air show featuring the Blue Angels. As the week winds down, the main attraction is still the Blue Angels. The planes took to the air Friday afternoon, flying above the city and the Bay, delighting onlookers.

On Saturday, the Blue Angels will fly again, but that’s just one of several events planned throughout the day. Here are Saturday’s Fleet Week events:

Educators Tour of STEM Center — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Educators Tour of STEM Center will feature an educators experience and the Humanitarian Assistance Village at the STEM Center.

K9 Heroes with 1st Marine Division Band — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

K9 Heroes with the 1st Marine Division Band will perform at Duboce Park.

Blue Angels Air Show — 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will fly across San Francisco Bay for the second of three performances this weekend.

Wings of Ukraine Gala Benefit — 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Wings of Ukraine Gala Ballet will be performed at Fleet Week partner, the Palace of Fine Arts.

This year marks the 41st time San Francisco has hosted Fleet Week, which was first held in 1981. This year’s Fleet Week commenced on Monday of this week and will conclude next Tuesday, Oct. 11.