SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Fleet Week starts today and will last through next Tuesday.

The annual event promises to bring 1 million people to the city, KRON4 reported last week.

Air show this weekend

The biggest draws are expected to be the parade of ships, which will commence at 11 a.m. Friday along the waterfront from the Golden Gate Bridge to the Bay Bridge, and the air show featuring the United States Navy Blue Angels, which will be the afternoons of Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Blue Angels will be practicing beforehand; the exact time is “not for public consumption,” a Fleet Week spokesperson told KRON4.

The air show is “the only air show in the United States with a commercial airliner, the United 777, to perform a fully choreographed act,” Fleet Week’s website states.

The Treasure Island Development Authority is discouraging the general public from visiting the island during Fleet Week, and states that viewing areas and parking will be limited both during the practice and the air show. Roadways into parking areas will be inaccessible.

Other events

The week will also feature an interfaith service blessing the participating ships Sunday, according to its website, and a gala ballet event in honor of Ukraine on Saturday.

There will also be 32 free concerts, the website states, including at the San Francisco Zoo on Tuesday at noon, Japantown on Wednesday at 6 p.m., the Ferry Building on Thursday at noon, the Castro at the same day at 5:30 p.m., Pier 39 on Friday at 5 p.m., and the Golden State Warriors game on Sunday at 5 p.m. The band will also be performing at the Italian Heritage Parade on Sunday in the Fisherman’s Wharf and North Beach neighborhoods.

Ship tours are also scheduled: naval aficionados can tour U.S. Navy ships at Piers 30, 32 and 35, and fans of the U.S. Coast Guard can tour a vessel at Pier 19. The tour dates and times are:

Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon

Fleet Week has been in San Francisco since 1981. Fleet Week’s website states that it generates $10 million in revenue for the city annually, and is recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense.

“Taking place every October in San Francisco over Italian Heritage Weekend, SFFW’s air show, the parade of ships and many community events have become a significant and integral part of the city’s local culture and economy,” Fleet Week’s website states. “SFFW also features a unique training and education program that brings together civilian and military forces to develop and share best practices in humanitarian assistance.”

Click here for a full schedule of the week’s festivities!