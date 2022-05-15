SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — An early Sunday morning fire that occurred near 200 Edinburgh St. has displaced 7 residents and injured one, officials say.

At 5:46 a.m., San Francisco firefighters responded to a 1-alarm garage fire. Officials tweeted a warning, asking residents to avoid the area.

Officials say Red Cross Northern California and city services are assisting with the situation. The fire has been contained and is under control. Officials are currently investigating the fire.

No further information was given.