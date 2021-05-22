San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus commemorates Harvey Milk Day 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Today is Harvey Milk Day, the former San Francisco supervisor who served as California’s first openly gay elected official.

31 years ago, he was assassinated at City Hall alongside Mayor George Moscone.

Milk’s Legacy lives on across the city, and today the SF Gay Men’s Chorus will be commemorating him with its first performance since the pandemic.

The performance will begin at 1 p.m. today.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued the following statement in recognition of Harvey Milk Day.

“On Harvey Milk Day, Americans in San Francisco, across California and around the nation celebrate a courageous, visionary and trailblazing leader, who dared to dream of a world where all could live with pride. On what would have been Harvey’s 91st birthday, we remember his courage to live authentically and his fierce voice for justice, which has inspired generations of loud and proud activists to carry on his causes.

“Over the last four decades, the movement for full equality has made tremendous progress, helping pass vital protections against anti-LGBTQ hate crimes, sending ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’ to the dustbin of history and securing the right to marriage equality. Sadly, as a wave of hateful legislation and disturbing violence against transgender women of color sweep the nation, we are reminded that the fight continues today with a renewed urgency. That is why Democrats will not relent until the landmark Equality Act, which has already passed the House twice, becomes the law of the land. Congress also salutes the bold actions taken by the Biden-Harris Administration to protect transgender youth and end anti-LGBTQ discrimination in health care.

“When Harvey was sworn in as Supervisor, he said that his victory signaled ‘a green light to all who feel disenfranchised’ and that ‘the doors are opened to everyone.’ Indeed, today Harvey’s green light shines on, a beacon of hope to our LGBTQ friends, family and neighbors. In honor of his indomitable spirit, let us renew our vow to finish the work that Harvey Milk began, live up to our nation’s founding promise of full equality and build a brighter future for all Americans – no matter who they are or who they love.”

Watch KRON4’s exclusive interview with artistic director Tim Seelig in the video above.