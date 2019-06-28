San Francisco gears up for 49th annual Pride Parade

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The city is gearing up for the 49th annual world-famous Pride Parade on Sunday, but there are a ton of events you can attend starting Friday.

Pride Weekend kicks off with the 15th annual Trans March at Dolores Park in the Mission celebrating the trans community.

That event goes from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Taylor Street between Turk and Eddy Streets – so expect closures!

On Saturday, there are two events – one at Civic Center Plaza at noon with performers and another at 5 p.m. for the 27th annual San Francisco Dyke March, honoring the city’s lesbian residents.

That march will also take place at Dolores Park at 9.

The grand event – Pride Parade, starts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and ends with a huge celebration at the Civic Center Plaza.

There will be several street closures and lots of traffic getting in and out of the city.

But it’s going to be an incredible weekend full of love celebrating the LGBTQ community.