San Francisco gears up for child vaccine eligibility

FILE – This October 2021, photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. (Pfizer via AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Now that children aged 5 to 11 are eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, San Francisco is beefing up its capacity ahead of expected high demand.

An estimated 44,000 San Francisco children ages 5 to 11 became newly eligible, with vaccinations, largely by appointment only, starting today.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) has received a shipment of 12,300 doses of the pediatric version of the vaccine, which is one-third the dose of people 12 and older.

“With this major expansion of COVID-19 vaccines to 5 to 11-year-old children, we are getting much closer to San Francisco being fully vaccinated,” said Director of Health, Dr. Grant Colfax. “Our school-aged children will now have the best defense against the virus – and schools, after school, youth sports programs, and the community will be that much safer. We highly recommend that all eligible children get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, but parents and caregivers may need to be patient the first week or two as our system accommodates the vaccine expansion. Please keep checking back for appointments.”

Parents and caregivers can make appointments using their health system’s instructions, or pharmacy websites. Other sources for vaccine appointments include the state’s vaccine booking website, myturn.ca.gov and the City’s website, sf.gov/getvaccinated, which will be updated with local information about appointments as it becomes available across the network of sites in San Francisco.

Larger health systems, such as UCSF and Kaiser, will begin booking appointments on Friday and into the weekend.

SFDPH’s four school-based sites are expanding to accommodate 250 vaccines per day, while several lager-volume sites will scale up to administer 500 or more doses. Evening and weekend vaccination sites, and pop-up events at select locations will also be announced to accommodate working families and children in school.

The CDC has released guidance on how to support a child during their vaccine visit:

Bring quiet activities to entertain your child for the required 15 minute observation period after receiving the vaccine.

Pack your child’s favorite toy, book, or blanket to comfort him or her during vaccinations.

Be honest with your child. Explain that shots can pinch or sting, but that it won’t hurt for long.

Engage other family members, especially older siblings, to support your child.

Avoid telling scary stories or making threats about shots.

Remind your child that vaccines can keep him or her healthy – they are a good thing!

Distract and comfort your child by cuddling, singing, or talking softly.

Smile and make eye contact with your child. Let your child know that everything is ok.

Hold your child firmly on your lap, whenever possible while they receive the shot.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines for children, go to the CDC’s resource page.