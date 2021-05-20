San Francisco General has no coronavirus patients for 1st time since pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – What a milestone.

For the first time since March 5, 2020, San Francisco General had no COVID-19 patients, Dr. Vivek Jain tweeted.

He called it a “truly momentous day at San Francisco General Hospital.

Dr. Vivek said although it won’t likely last long as the hospital will likely treat people with COVID ain the coming weeks and months, it still marked a major milestone for the city as it continues to see a drop in cases.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health on Wednesday tweeted the city had administered its one-millionth vaccine dose.

At last check, there were 1.4 million total known doses received at San Francisco vaccine sites.