San Francisco Giant Race returns along the Embarcadero

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It was a home run for the 2021 Giant Race in San Francisco.

2,000 people ran to the finish line at Oracle Park.

It looks like game day at @OracleParkSF this morning!



2,000 people are participating in the @giantrace in SF 🏃‍♀️



It’s been scaled back this year but people are pumped for the annual event. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/IC1GaQei6S — Camila Barco (@cbarcotv) September 12, 2021

The run was different compared to years past.

It started at Willie Mays Gate where runners did a loop in the stadium.

They then headed out to the Embarcadero to the Ferry building and finished inside Oracle Park.

Organizers normally host a 10K hut scaled it back to a 5K.

It was a staggered start to allow more distance and space between the runners.

About 200 people were able to start the race every five minutes.

Organizers asked participants to wear masks and be vaccinated, but it wasn’t required.

They say it’s the first traditional 5k in the city since the pandemic started.

Some say the pandemic placed a renewed focus on exercise — giving them the courage to participate in the race.

Others are excited to have the annual tradition back.