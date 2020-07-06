San Francisco Giants confirm 2 more individuals test positive for COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – APRIL 05: A detailed over view of inside Oracle Park while the Tampa Bay Rays and San Francisco Giants stand for the National Anthem prior to the start of their Major League Baseball game on Opening Day at Oracle Park on April 5, 2019 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – On Monday, the San Francisco Giants confirmed that there have been two additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed following mandatory testing within the club.

The Giants say there are no new positive cases involving players or staff that have been reported.

Those who tested positive are self-isolating and will do so until they are cleared by Giants’ medical staff.

Two more positive Covid tests for #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/kzghoi10eg — Kate Rooney (@TheKateRooney) July 6, 2020

The staff is conducting contact tracing for the two people.

No other details have been released but the Giants say they will provided updates as they become available.

Latest Stories: