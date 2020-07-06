San Francisco Giants confirm 2 more individuals test positive for COVID-19

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – On Monday, the San Francisco Giants confirmed that there have been two additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed following mandatory testing within the club.
The Giants say there are no new positive cases involving players or staff that have been reported.
Those who tested positive are self-isolating and will do so until they are cleared by Giants’ medical staff.
The staff is conducting contact tracing for the two people.
No other details have been released but the Giants say they will provided updates as they become available.
