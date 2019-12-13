San Francisco Giants reveal sneak peek of relocated bullpens

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants are changing some things come the new year.
The bullpens at Oracle Park will move from an on-field location in foul territory to a new space behind the center field wall.
The purpose of the relocation was to increase player safety, the team announced.
The new Giants’ and visitors’ bullpens will be located on either side of The Garden, just below the left and center field bleachers.
Several bleacher seats will overlook the bullpens and two new standing room terraces will be built into the bleachers to enhance fan engagement, according to the organization.
