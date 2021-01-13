San Francisco GOP chairman disappointed in Trump impeachment

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – A Bay Area Republican believes the statements President Trump made today would’ve helped stop what happened at the capitol last Wednesday and subsequently would have stopped him from being impeached today.

While John Dennis believes the president’s rhetoric could’ve changed the course of his current situation — he also feels impeachment is way over the top.

As a whole, he’s more concerned with the recent crackdowns on conservative voices happening on social media.

“This doesn’t help the country move forward, but it is what it is,” John Dennis said.

By Wednesday afternoon, 10 Republicans had voted in favor of impeaching Donald Trump.

The lone California Republican, David Valadao among them, who tweeted he had to go with his gut and vote his conscience.

San Francisco GOP Chairman John Dennis says he’s not surprised to see some breaking with the majority of the party.

“I understand why someone would want to rebuke the president in some regard, to ensure the president in some regard,” Dennis said.

Dennis doesn’t believe the president is responsible for what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th and is of the belief responsibility lies with the rioters themselves.

“I think the president could’ve made it much more clear that the protest should’ve been over the top peaceful to send a message that that was who we are,” Dennis said.

Above all, Dennis says he’s much less worried about the events at the Capitol and believes the recent deletion of conservative platforms and voices on social media is more concerning.

Dennis: “That’s a big mistake and I think again, terribly dangerous. Far more dangerous than what happened at the Capitol. It’s far more dangerous for our country than anything that happened last week.” Reporter: “You think taking away the social media apps is more dangerous than storming the capitol?” Dennis: “Look, storming the capitol, what they did was wrong but in that circumstance, they were just going in and taking over empty rooms that had already been evacuated. What we’re talking about with social media is millions of voices being squelched and silenced and given no platform. Reporter: “People did die though last week.” Dennis: “Yes, and I can’t emphasize enough how bad that was, but that will pale in comparison to the response that’s going to come if people aren’t allowed to respond in the current political square.”

Despite that, Dennis believes it will be a peaceful Inauguration Day for Joe Biden next week.

As far as the future of the party goes, he thinks Republicans need to continue listening to the voices of what he called the working class, average American that Donald Trump resonated with.