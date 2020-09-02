San Francisco hair salons, barbershops welcome back clients outdoors

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Some businesses are being allowed to reopen in San Francisco.

It’s been months since barbershops and hair salons could cut hair but on Tuesday, they can get back to work with restrictions.

On Tuesday morning, Timothy Avalos, owner of Topshelf Grooming, set up a tent, a chair and tools outside his shop along Ritch Street.

This is the first day in months that he can welcome back customers at the shop.

The city announced last Friday that barbershops and hair salons could reopen with some restrictions.

Avalos says he immediately started booking clients, who were more than happy to sign up for a haircut.

“From that moment on I made sure to reach out to my clients and I’ve got a full book all the way through the book. I think people are ready to get their hair trimmed and get back to some sort of normalcy and regular lifestyle,” Avalos said.

The new restrictions, which include cutting hair outside and wearing masks, are not ideal but after months of being shut down, Timothy says it’s a good first step.

“Very happy to have something going on, to have clients again. Obviously, we want to be in our shops again. That is the ultimate goal but this is a good first step,” Avalos said.

Jason Abrams was Timothy’s first client of the day. He was thrilled to be back in the chair.

“I didn’t mind my wife giving me haircuts given the circumstances but it’s nice to get a real one,” Abrams said.

While several barbershops were open cutting hair Tuesday, the stylist and hair salons KRON4 talked to said they were still waiting for the city and state to ease restrictions even further because moving their clients to the street was not really something they were ready to do.

