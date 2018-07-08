San Francisco has highest rent in world, study says
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - We all know San Francisco is expensive, but a new study says rent in the city is actually the highest in the world.
According to a study by Walletwyse, the average rent in San Francisco is $3,500.
The study used data from Numbeo, a website that tracks the cost of living in cities around the world, to rank the average rent in 540 cities worldwide, from lowest to highest and color coded by region.
Hamilton, Bermuda ranked No. 2 with average rent at $3,400 and Manhattan took the third spot at $3,050.
Two more Bay Area cities made it pretty high up the list.
San Jose came in fourth, with average rent at $2,500.
Oakland, California ranked No. 5, tied with Hong Kong, China, with rent at $2,450.
Berkeley came in sixth, tying with Boston, Massachusetts, at $2,400.
Now, in which cities do people pay the least rent?
Mysore and Vadodara -- both in India -- as well as Valenzuela, Philippines took that honor, with rents clocking in at $100.
The cheapest U.S. city is Springfield, Missouri, where rent is $550.
To see the full list, click here.
