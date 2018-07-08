Bay Area

San Francisco has highest rent in world, study says

By:

Posted: Jul 08, 2018 08:31 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2018 08:31 AM PDT

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - We all know San Francisco is expensive, but a new study says rent in the city is actually the highest in the world. 

According to a study by Walletwyse, the average rent in San Francisco is $3,500. 

The study used data from Numbeo, a website that tracks the cost of living in cities around the world, to rank the average rent in 540 cities worldwide, from lowest to highest and color coded by region.

Hamilton, Bermuda ranked No. 2 with average rent at $3,400 and Manhattan took the third spot at $3,050. 

Two more Bay Area cities made it pretty high up the list. 

San Jose came in fourth, with average rent at $2,500. 

Oakland, California ranked No. 5, tied with Hong Kong, China, with rent at $2,450. 

Berkeley came in sixth, tying with Boston, Massachusetts, at $2,400. 

Now, in which cities do people pay the least rent? 

Mysore and Vadodara -- both in India -- as well as Valenzuela, Philippines took that honor, with rents clocking in at $100. 

The cheapest U.S. city is Springfield, Missouri, where rent is $550.

To see the full list, click here. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App