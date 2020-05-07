San Francisco has not lowered the curve, says Mayor London Breed

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – On Thursday, the governor will issue guidance to retailers regarding the state’s expectations of reopening, which includes curbside pickup from non-essential businesses.

But the Bay Area’s current shelter in place order is stricter and that is what applies.

As much as Mayor London Breed wants small businesses to open and for people to go back to work, she said San Francisco is still thick in the pandemic.

“The numbers are still going up. The number of deaths are still going up. We have not lowered the curve. We have to be mindful of that and we have to be responsible when we look at ways to bring various industries back implementing the kinds of guidelines that are going to continue limit direct contact with one and another,” Mayor Breed said.

As of Wednesday, there are 1,754 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city and 31 people have died.

Latest Stories: