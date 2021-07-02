San Francisco health officials urge caution for 4th of July weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco health officials are urging residents to be vigilant this holiday weekend as the COVID-19 delta variant continues to circulate.

Director of Health Dr. Grant Colfax commends the city, which has a 74% vaccination rate, but is concerned that a more relaxed attituded toward masking will impact unvaccinated people.

“Even as we celebrate a reopened San Francisco and the holiday weekend, we must be mindful that our work to control COVID is not over,” Colfax said. “While we have high vaccination rates in San Francisco as a whole, the Delta variant poses a new and serious risk in communities with lower vaccination rates where the virus can and will easily spread. With more out-of-town visitors, tourists and business travelers coming to the City throughout the summer and leading up to the fall, it is vital that all eligible individuals not yet vaccinated do so as soon as possible.”

San Francisco requirements include wearing a mask in the following situations:

At public spaces indoors if not vaccinated

At indoor events of more than 5,000 people, unless there is proof that everyone is vaccinated

When riding public transit like Muni and BART

Inside any business that requires everyone to be masked regardless of vaccination status

If you are staff at an indoor establishment and are not vaccinated. Please check with your employer about rules that apply to your workplace

If you are unvaccinated tips to protect your health include:

Choose outdoor over indoor activities

Minimize or avoid unnecessary travel

If you received a vaccine that requires two doses for full protection, get your second dose as soon as you are eligible. This will not offer immediate protection but two doses are needed to best protect against the Delta variant.

If you are unvaccinated and are planning to attend the City’s fireworks celebration and are surrounded by a crowd, we strongly suggest you wear a mask

To avoid disrupting celebratory plans, everyone should still carry a mask to wear as needed or if required.

The Moscone Center South high-volume vaccination site is open through July 14 every day – except July 4 – for drop-in visits. Additionally, vaccine sites in the San Francisco Health Network have expanded hours for drop-in.

Visit sf.gov/getvaccinated or call 628-652-2700 for vaccination information and sites.

For other upcoming vaccination events, visit sf.gov/community-covid-19-vaccine-events.