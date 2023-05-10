SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Department of Public Health is encouraging all residents who want protection from mpox (formerly known as Monkeypox) to receive both doses of the mpox vaccine to prevent a spike in cases during summer festivals.

“As the summer months and celebrations surrounding Pride approach, now is the ideal time for people to ensure they are protected,” SFDPH wrote.

SFDPH strongly recommends 2-dose vaccination for “all men, trans people, and nonbinary people who have sex with men, trans people, or nonbinary people. These groups are likely to be among those most affected if mpox cases were to increase again in San Francisco,” health officials wrote.

All people living with HIV are also strongly encouraged to get the 2-dose vaccination.

“We want to make sure that everyone can enjoy a happy and healthy Pride,” said San Francisco Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip. “If you received your first dose of the mpox vaccine, even if it was in the fall, it is not too late — now is a great time to get your second dose.”

Last July, the city had an average of 20 new cases per day. More than 50,000 doses of the vaccine were administered in 2022 and helped stop the spread of mpox, health officials said. By November, case numbers dropped low enough for the city to end its mpox public health emergency.

People stand in long lines to receive the mpox vaccine at San Francisco General Hospital on July 12, 2022. (Jessica Christian/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, File)

SFDPH, in partnership with Folsom Street Events and the Leather and LGBTQ Cultural District, will be offering first and second doses of the mpox vaccine at SOMA Second Saturday events in May and June. The first event will be on May 13.

“Cases of mpox in San Francisco remain low, however, we remain watchful, as several new cases have recently been reported in other parts of the country,” Philip said.

People can receive their second dose of the mpox vaccine if it has been at least 28 days since their first dose. It takes two doses to be fully vaccinated against mpox, and there is no need to restart the two-dose series if it has been over 28 days since the first dose.

Mpox Vaccination Events

Event: SOMA Second Saturdays

Location: 12th Street between Folsom and Harrison Streets

Dates: Saturday, May 13 and Saturday, June 10

Time: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

“We will keep the community informed when more events are confirmed in the future. Since no vaccine is 100 percent effective, it is important for individuals to reduce their risk of potential exposures to mpox both before and after being vaccinated,” health officials wrote.

The mpox vaccine is also available at San Francisco community clinics, such as the San Francisco AIDS Foundation’s Strut clinic, and SF City Clinic.