SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Students in the San Francisco Unified School District are returning back to school on Wednesday, but not all of their teachers will be coming back.

SFUSD like so many school districts across the country are dealing with a massive teacher shortage. From 2019 to 2021, 233,000 teachers left the profession citing things like lack of support, behavioral issues in the classrooms and strict hours.

Abraham Lincoln High School in San Francisco sent out letters notifying parents that a teacher shortage will impact classes like math, English, Spanish, physics and biology.

Administrators and substitute teachers will try to fill the gap as they look to fill those teaching positions.