San Francisco high school seniors begin in-person classes this week

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Seniors at San Francisco Unified schools can return back to campus starting this week.

The union and district reached a deal this weekend that would allow high school seniors to return back to campus on Friday.

The return comes just weeks before the end of the school year, and before graduation ceremonies.

Leades said they wanted to give seniors a chance to spend time with teachers and classmates one last time before the next chapter of their lives.

The last day of school is June 1.

